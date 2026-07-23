Jurgen Klopp close to managing Germany national team: Deal details revealed

The German Football Association (DFB) has reached a final decision regarding the national team's new head coach. The long-awaited dream of numerous fans and experts is coming true: former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is on the verge of taking the helm of the "Bundesmannschaft". According to Sky Sport Germany, the final details of the agreement between the parties are being settled. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

This drastic change in German football was caused by the unsuccessful World Cup campaign under Julian Nagelsmann. As a reminder, the Germans were eliminated early from the tournament after losing to Paraguay in the Round of 16. Following this defeat, Nagelsmann was dismissed, and the DFB leadership aimed to start a new era with Jurgen Klopp.

New contract and agreement with Red Bull

According to reports, a four-year contract is expected to be signed with the 59-year-old specialist, running until the 2030 World Cup. DFB President Bernd Neuendorf is said to be personally supporting this project and considers Klopp the most suitable candidate to rebuild the national team.

One of the biggest hurdles in the negotiation process was Klopp's obligations as Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull. However, according to recent reports, a mutual agreement has been reached with Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff. This exempts the DFB from large payments and facilitates Klopp's move to the national team.

Jurgen Klopp himself commented on the situation, confirming that the negotiations are concluding positively. "Nothing is finished yet, but the talks are ongoing and everything is moving in the right direction. I reached a very generous agreement with Red Bull, so there are no obstacles left in my way," the experienced coach emphasized.

When is the official announcement expected?

Currently, final administrative matters are being reviewed by the DFB supervisory board and shareholders. Although the organization denies that official invitations have been sent, once all technical details are resolved, Klopp's presentation could take place this Friday in Frankfurt.

This appointment is of strategic importance for German football. After consecutive failures, the arrival of a charismatic and winning-minded coach like Jurgen Klopp is expected to return the team to the ranks of world leaders. Klopp's successful tenure at Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund is raising high hopes among German fans.