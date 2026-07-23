A World First: 100-Ton Wave Generator Receives International Safety Certification

A historic milestone has been reached in the field of renewable energy: the C4 wave energy converter, developed by the Swedish company CorPower Ocean, has become the first in the world to receive DNV international certification. This document is considered the gold standard for marine energy projects, confirming not only the efficiency of the technology but also its safety under extreme conditions. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The certification process lasted exactly 7 years. During this time, experts tested the device's design, manufacturing process, material durability, and, most importantly, its ability to withstand powerful storms. According to CorPower Ocean CEO Patrik Möller, this certificate transforms wave energy from a promising idea into a commercial solution that can be financed by major investors.

Technological Marvel: The "Heart Valve" Principle

The C4 device is a massive buoy in the shape of a drop, with a diameter of 9 meters, a height of 18 meters, and a weight of nearly 100 tons. It is anchored to the seabed using a special tether. When waves lift the device, the tether pulls it back down. This reciprocating motion drives a generator through a system of gears and gearboxes, and the generated electricity is transmitted to the shore via underwater cables.

The key to the project's success is a unique system called WaveSpring. Developers compare its operation to that of a human heart valve. While wave motion is typically dampened, this system amplifies it. For example, in 1-meter-high waves, the buoy's motion amplitude is increased to 3 meters, which dramatically boosts the amount of energy produced.

Resilience to Natural Disasters and Future Plans

During severe storms, the system automatically switches to a reverse mode, reducing the load on the structure. This technology proved its viability off the coast of Portugal. The prototype, which has been under testing since 2023, survived Storm Domingos, with wave heights reaching 18.5 meters, without any damage. This specific performance was a key factor for DNV experts in granting the certificate.

Currently, CorPower Ocean is preparing to implement this technology on a large scale. According to the plan, the first commercial wave power plants, consisting of dozens of such buoys, will be launched off the coasts of Portugal and Scotland between 2027 and 2029. This will ensure that wave energy takes its place alongside solar and wind energy in the global energy balance.

According to Ixbt.com, this project is expected to usher in a new era in marine energy. While this technology may not have direct relevance for landlocked countries like Uzbekistan, it is considered important from the perspective of lowering global green energy costs and facilitating technological transfers.