Poco F9 Pro and Ultra: 10,000 mAh battery and 200 MP cameras expected

Poco, a brand known for its affordable flagships in the smartphone market, is preparing for its next technological revolution. New certifications appearing in the GSMA database have officially confirmed the development of the Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra models. These devices are expected to set entirely new industry standards not only in performance but also in battery life. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to reports from ixbt.com and XimiTime, an analysis of the MI Code software revealed the technical specifications of the new flagships. Most surprisingly, the Poco F9 Ultra model could be equipped with a record-breaking 10,000 mAh battery. Its smaller counterpart, the Poco F9 Pro, will feature an 8,000 mAh battery. These figures are double the 5,000 mAh capacity typical for modern smartphones.

Technical capabilities and display innovations

The hardware of the devices is also expected to be top-tier. According to reports, both models will be powered by Qualcomm 's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (SM8850) chipset. This ensures that the smartphones will not only be energy-efficient but will also perform at high speeds in the most demanding games and applications. For users, the Poco brand has always been attractive for its price-to-quality ratio, and the new models will enrich this tradition with high technology.

Significant changes are also expected in terms of the display. The smartphones will be equipped with AMOLED panels manufactured by TCL. Most notably, the refresh rate could reach up to 185 Hz. This is higher than many gaming smartphones currently available on the market, ensuring an extremely smooth interface.

Camera and charging speed

For photography enthusiasts, Poco engineers are preparing a 200 MP main camera. This sensor, expected to be used in both models, offers high detail and extensive capabilities for night photography. Additionally, the devices will support 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging technology, allowing these massive batteries to be charged in a short time.

The international market launch of the new Poco F9 series is reflected in certification documents. This indicates that these smartphones will also officially enter the market. Although the launch is currently scheduled for the second half of 2026, their certification shows that the preparation process is moving rapidly.

In conclusion, the Poco F9 Pro and Ultra, with their massive batteries, could completely solve one of the biggest problems in the smartphone market: low battery life. These technological solutions will undoubtedly further strengthen the brand's position in the flagship segment.