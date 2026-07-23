Mario Balotelli has no regrets about his career: I never hurt anyone

Mario Balotelli, one of the most controversial and talented figures in Italian football, spoke about his turbulent career and stated that he has no regrets about his past mistakes. The 35-year-old striker, who currently plays for the United Arab Emirates club Al Ittifaq, emphasizes that his youthful antics and off-field behavior were exaggerated. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with SportMediaset, Balotelli said his conscience is clear and he never intentionally harmed anyone during his career. According to the athlete, his actions were nothing compared to the behavior of some players in modern football. "I did some stupid things, I was young and energetic. But I don't regret them, because they helped me grow," the Italian forward noted.

Achievements and memorable results

Throughout his career, Mario Balotelli has played for giants such as Inter , Manchester City, Milan, and Liverpool. His list of achievements is impressive enough for any player to envy. With Inter, he won three Serie A titles and the Champions League trophy. With Manchester City, he triumphed in the English Premier League and the FA Cup.

Although he changed many clubs during his career (Nice, Marseille, Adana Demirspor), his statistics have always been high. For example, he managed to score 33 goals in 77 matches for Milan. Balotelli confidently asserts that he still does not see a player in Italy with more pure talent than himself.

The Italian national team and the World Cup regret

The most painful point for the striker is related to the Italian national team. Balotelli is the player who scored Italy's last goal in a World Cup. It has been exactly 12 years since that event. He says this statistic does not bring him joy; on the contrary, the fact that the country has missed three consecutive World Cups saddens him deeply.

The footballer, who currently lives in Dubai, expressed his satisfaction with the Al Ittifaq project and stated that he will continue to play football as long as his passion for training does not fade. In his opinion, his youthful mistakes have made him a stronger person today.