Mario Balotelli has no regrets about his career: I never hurt anyone

·26·Sport
Mario Balotelli has no regrets about his career: I never hurt anyone

Mario Balotelli, one of the most controversial and talented figures in Italian football, spoke about his turbulent career and stated that he has no regrets about his past mistakes. The 35-year-old striker, who currently plays for the United Arab Emirates club Al Ittifaq, emphasizes that his youthful antics and off-field behavior were exaggerated. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with SportMediaset, Balotelli said his conscience is clear and he never intentionally harmed anyone during his career. According to the athlete, his actions were nothing compared to the behavior of some players in modern football. "I did some stupid things, I was young and energetic. But I don't regret them, because they helped me grow," the Italian forward noted.

Achievements and memorable results

Throughout his career, Mario Balotelli has played for giants such as Inter, Manchester City, Milan, and Liverpool. His list of achievements is impressive enough for any player to envy. With Inter, he won three Serie A titles and the Champions League trophy. With Manchester City, he triumphed in the English Premier League and the FA Cup.

Although he changed many clubs during his career (Nice, Marseille, Adana Demirspor), his statistics have always been high. For example, he managed to score 33 goals in 77 matches for Milan. Balotelli confidently asserts that he still does not see a player in Italy with more pure talent than himself.

The Italian national team and the World Cup regret

The most painful point for the striker is related to the Italian national team. Balotelli is the player who scored Italy's last goal in a World Cup. It has been exactly 12 years since that event. He says this statistic does not bring him joy; on the contrary, the fact that the country has missed three consecutive World Cups saddens him deeply.

The footballer, who currently lives in Dubai, expressed his satisfaction with the Al Ittifaq project and stated that he will continue to play football as long as his passion for training does not fade. In his opinion, his youthful mistakes have made him a stronger person today.

Mario BalotelliItalyInterManchester CityFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Al-Hilal prepares another transfer bombshell: Ousmane Dembele heading to Saudi ArabiaAl-Hilal prepares another transfer bombshell: Ousmane Dembele heading to Saudi ArabiaToday, 02:36Jurgen Klopp close to managing Germany national team: Deal details revealedJurgen Klopp close to managing Germany national team: Deal details revealedToday, 02:18Mateus Fernandes scores a stunning goal on his Tottenham debutMateus Fernandes scores a stunning goal on his Tottenham debutToday, 01:38Alejandro Garnacho parts ways with Chelsea: Argentine star heads to Aston VillaAlejandro Garnacho parts ways with Chelsea: Argentine star heads to Aston VillaToday, 01:19Zidane's new era in France: Announcement date revealedZidane's new era in France: Announcement date revealedToday, 01:01Four contenders for Hervé Renard: South Korea views him as the primary candidateFour contenders for Hervé Renard: South Korea views him as the primary candidateToday, 00:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"