Google to Invest $1 Billion to Build New Data Centers in Texas

·25·Technology
Google to Invest $1 Billion to Build New Data Centers in Texas

Google is launching a major investment project in Texas to expand its AI and cloud services infrastructure. The company has filed official applications to build two new data centers in Wilbarger County, Texas, with a total value of nearly $1 billion. This move serves to meet the technology giant's growing global demand for computing power. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

These projects, named Project Rise 1A and Project Rise 2A, are expected to be implemented on the same scale. According to the documents, each facility will cover an area of nearly 92,065 square meters. This means that a massive technological complex with a total area of over 184,000 square meters will emerge in this region of Texas. According to ixbt.com, these projects are expected to further increase the state's economic potential.

Construction phases and technical capabilities

The documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) specify the exact timelines for construction. Construction of Project Rise 1A is scheduled to begin on March 31, 2026, and be completed by the end of March 2028. The second facility, Project Rise 2A, will be built on a similar schedule. This demonstrates the seriousness of Google's long-term strategic plans.

Within the scope of each project, not only data processing buildings but also complex engineering communications will be constructed. This includes mechanical and electrical yards, fire safety corridors, access control zones, and all necessary technical infrastructure. Such a comprehensive approach is critical to ensuring the continuous and secure operation of the data center.

Environmental sustainability and energy

Google plans to locate the new centers near an AES energy facility. This strategic choice is not accidental: such a location allows the company to directly access low-carbon energy sources. In the world of modern technology, reducing the environmental impact of data centers and transitioning to "green energy" has become a top priority.

The company is consistently expanding its presence in Texas. In November 2025, Google announced its intention to invest a total of $40 billion in the state's infrastructure by 2027. Currently, there are several active and under-construction facilities in various Texas counties, and the new projects in Wilbarger County will become an important link in this network.

It is worth noting that Wilbarger County is not currently among Texas's major technology hubs. However, the arrival of a giant like Google could increase the region's attractiveness and potentially draw other technology companies. Such projects not only increase the speed of global services (such as Google Search, YouTube, or Google Cloud) but also create a foundation for new job opportunities for the local population.

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