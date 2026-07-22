Lothar Matthäus puts an end to rumors between Michael Olise and Real Madrid

German football legend Lothar Matthäus has addressed the transfer rumors surrounding Bayern Munich's talented winger Michael Olise. In recent days, reports have intensified suggesting that Spanish club Real Madrid is prepared to spend a record fee for the French player. However, Matthäus is urging the Munich club's fans to remain calm. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In his new column for Sky Sport, Matthäus dismissed the speculation regarding Michael Olise's future. According to him, the club's leadership has already made a firm decision on the matter. In his article, Matthäus recalled comments made by Uli Hoeneß a few weeks ago, emphasizing that Real Madrid shouldn't waste their time calling.

The club's firm stance and transfer plans

"I am completely relaxed about this situation. Olise has a current contract with the Munich club, and Bayern does not want to sell him. The club aims for success and has already made two very good transfers. I am confident that the team's squad-building plans are not yet finished," writes Lothar Matthäus.

Michael Olise performed brilliantly for Bayern last season, proving his high transfer value. The attacking midfielder, who appeared in 57 matches across all competitions, managed to score 25 goals and provide 28 assists. This efficiency is the main factor that attracted the attention of Real Madrid.

Matthäus also touched upon the player's tactical importance. In his opinion, although Michael Olise played as a central number ten for the France national team, he feels much more comfortable and plays more effectively as a right winger for the German champions.

The French star also proved himself in summer international tournaments. Although the France national team finished fourth at the World Cup in America, Michael Olise was recognized as the tournament's best playmaker with seven assists. These statistics confirm that he is one of the most dangerous attackers not only at the club level but also internationally.

Bayern has currently started preparations for the new season, but the stars who participated in international tournaments have not yet joined the team. Matthäus does not consider this a problem. In his view, while it is better for a coach to assemble the team as early as possible, the slightly later arrival of experienced players does not pose a serious disadvantage in competition.