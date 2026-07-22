Manzura features her husband in her new music video (video)

Singer Manzura has presented her fans with a new song titled "Judayam sog‘indim" (I Miss You So Much) and its accompanying music video. The track is dedicated to the artist's husband, Sayd Xo‘jayev, who also appears in the video.

Following its premiere, the music video quickly captured the audience's attention. It garnered over 13,000 views on YouTube within the first 24 hours.

The song is dedicated to her husband

"Judayam sog‘indim" has become a deeply personal track for Manzura. The singer dedicated this new creative work to her husband, Sayd Xo‘jayev.

Sayd Xo‘jayev himself participated in the filming of the music video. As a result, the emotional essence of the song is conveyed through intimate family scenes and sincere footage.

For Manzura's fans, this is not just a new musical premiere, but one of the rare creative projects offering a glimpse into the singer's personal life.

Who is the author of the track?

The lyrics and music for the new song were written by Bobur Umarov.

The song tells a story of longing, love, and sincere feelings for a loved one. In line with the song's theme, a romantic and touching atmosphere has been created in the music video.

The video reached over 13,000 views in one day

After being published on YouTube, the "Judayam sog‘indim" video accumulated over 13,000 views within the first 24 hours. To date, it has been viewed 71,000 times.

Social media users are actively discussing the content of the song, the singer's performance, and the participation of her husband in the video.

This new premiere may well become one of the most personal tracks in Manzura's repertoire, rooted in genuine family emotions.