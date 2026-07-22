Manzura features her husband in her new music video (video)

·42·Culture
Manzura features her husband in her new music video (video)

Singer Manzura has presented her fans with a new song titled "Judayam sog‘indim" (I Miss You So Much) and its accompanying music video. The track is dedicated to the artist's husband, Sayd Xo‘jayev, who also appears in the video.

Following its premiere, the music video quickly captured the audience's attention. It garnered over 13,000 views on YouTube within the first 24 hours.

The song is dedicated to her husband

"Judayam sog‘indim" has become a deeply personal track for Manzura. The singer dedicated this new creative work to her husband, Sayd Xo‘jayev.

Sayd Xo‘jayev himself participated in the filming of the music video. As a result, the emotional essence of the song is conveyed through intimate family scenes and sincere footage.

For Manzura's fans, this is not just a new musical premiere, but one of the rare creative projects offering a glimpse into the singer's personal life.

Who is the author of the track?

The lyrics and music for the new song were written by Bobur Umarov.

The song tells a story of longing, love, and sincere feelings for a loved one. In line with the song's theme, a romantic and touching atmosphere has been created in the music video.

The video reached over 13,000 views in one day

After being published on YouTube, the "Judayam sog‘indim" video accumulated over 13,000 views within the first 24 hours. To date, it has been viewed 71,000 times.

Social media users are actively discussing the content of the song, the singer's performance, and the participation of her husband in the video.

This new premiere may well become one of the most personal tracks in Manzura's repertoire, rooted in genuine family emotions.

ManzuraSayd Xo‘jayevYouTubeBobur Umarov
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

“Sublimation Wedding” featuring DJ Piligrim to take place in Tashkent“Sublimation Wedding” featuring DJ Piligrim to take place in TashkentToday, 20:35Ogabek Sobirov to hold a two-day concert in TashkentOgabek Sobirov to hold a two-day concert in TashkentToday, 20:23Shahlo Salayeva, who also registered her marriage in Turkey, steps on the groom's foot (video)Shahlo Salayeva, who also registered her marriage in Turkey, steps on the groom's foot (video)Today, 19:11Asal Shodiyeva surprised fans by portraying Nina from the movie "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style"Asal Shodiyeva surprised fans by portraying Nina from the movie "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style"Today, 18:13“Godzilla” star Kaylee Hottle dies in car accident“Godzilla” star Kaylee Hottle dies in car accidentToday, 18:12After the wedding, Shahlo Salayeva holds a handgun for the first time (video)After the wedding, Shahlo Salayeva holds a handgun for the first time (video)Today, 17:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)