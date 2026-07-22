OpenAI to invest $750 billion in AI infrastructure

OpenAI, a leader in the world of artificial intelligence, has announced ambitious strategic plans to expand its technological capabilities. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company aims to spend a total of $750 billion on infrastructure development by 2030. This figure is nearly 25 percent higher than the estimate made earlier this year. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The first major project of this massive investment program will be implemented in the US state of Georgia. This data center complex, dubbed "Project Camellia," will occupy 1,400 acres northwest of Savannah. The total cost of the project is estimated at $20 billion, and it is expected to become one of the largest technological facilities in the region.

Energy consumption and environmental issues

Once operational, the new complex will consume at least 3.2 gigawatts of electricity through the utility provider Georgia Power. For comparison, this capacity is enough to power millions of homes. OpenAI has committed to fully covering all costs for infrastructure and electrical services. Additionally, the company has agreed to reduce its consumption by up to 1 gigawatt during periods of peak grid load.

However, such massive projects also bring the issue of environmental impact to the forefront. According to TechCrunch, Georgia Power plans to generate a large portion of the additional capacity by burning natural gas. This could lead to an increase in harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The remainder of the project is expected to be covered by solar panels and large battery systems.

Strategic changes and personnel policy

OpenAI is also attracting experienced professionals to win the infrastructure race. In particular, Brett Mayo was recently appointed as the head of the company's data center construction division. He previously worked at Elon Musk's xAI and was instrumental in building the famous Colossus supercomputer center in Memphis in record time.

Experts believe that the sharp increase in spending by OpenAI may be related to the slowdown of the "Stargate" project in partnership with Microsoft. The company is now placing greater emphasis on having its own independent computing power. Such steps will determine the future capabilities of ChatGPT and other advanced AI models.

This news is also of significant importance for Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region. The funds that global tech giants are spending on infrastructure directly affect the cost of AI services and how quickly they will become popular worldwide, including in our region.