HyperOS July update announced for Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones

·60·Technology
HyperOS July update announced for Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has begun rolling out July security updates for a range of devices in its ecosystem. This update covers not only the brand's flagship models but also mid-range and budget devices in the Redmi and Poco series, serving to strengthen the protection of users' personal data. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the company has provided the Android security patch as of July 1, 2026, for a total of 58 smartphones and tablets. These updates apply equally to devices running the new HyperOS 3 interface and those still on the HyperOS 2 version. This indicates that Xiaomi's software support coverage is expanding.

Flagships and popular models in the spotlight

During the update process, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra model received the widest coverage. Software for this flagship is already ready for download in regions such as the global market, Europe, India, Turkey, and Taiwan. This model, which is also popular among users in Uzbekistan, is being provided with the latest versions of the security system.

An interesting situation is observed with the Xiaomi 13T model. While devices in the European market are still running on HyperOS 2, users of this smartphone in regions like Indonesia have already moved to the HyperOS 3 version. This once again confirms that updates are implemented in stages based on regional characteristics.

Changes in the Poco and Redmi series

Among the devices under the Poco brand, the Poco X7 is leading. The new firmware is being actively distributed in China, India, Indonesia, and the global market. At the same time, the following models belonging to the budget segment have also been included in the update list:

  • Redmi 13C 5G and Redmi 13R;
  • Redmi 15C 4G;
  • Various regional models of the Poco brand.
It is worth noting that relatively cheaper models like the Redmi 13C 5G and Redmi 15C 4G are currently being updated on the HyperOS 2 base. This is related to the technical capabilities and software adaptation process of these devices. Nevertheless, the timely provision of security patches is of great importance for users.

Experts warn that updates are released in stages. If your smartphone is on the list above but you haven't received a notification yet, there is no cause for concern. The arrival time of the update depends on the region where the device was sold and the firmware version. Users are advised to check for updates manually via the settings menu.

XiaomiHyperOSSmartphoneTechnologyRedmi
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

New social network without algorithms and ads: Yope project raises $12.3 millionNew social network without algorithms and ads: Yope project raises $12.3 millionToday, 23:29Vision-restoring chip: Science Corporation receives approval in EuropeVision-restoring chip: Science Corporation receives approval in EuropeToday, 23:28The Hypersonic Technology Race: Talon-A Drone Reaches a New MilestoneThe Hypersonic Technology Race: Talon-A Drone Reaches a New MilestoneToday, 23:26Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Unveiled: Body Thickness Is Only 4.1 mmSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Unveiled: Body Thickness Is Only 4.1 mmToday, 22:56Monday.com lays off hundreds of employees to focus on AIMonday.com lays off hundreds of employees to focus on AIToday, 22:50Google makes it easier for iPhone users to switch to the Android ecosystemGoogle makes it easier for iPhone users to switch to the Android ecosystemToday, 22:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone