HyperOS July update announced for Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has begun rolling out July security updates for a range of devices in its ecosystem. This update covers not only the brand's flagship models but also mid-range and budget devices in the Redmi and Poco series, serving to strengthen the protection of users' personal data. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the company has provided the Android security patch as of July 1, 2026, for a total of 58 smartphones and tablets. These updates apply equally to devices running the new HyperOS 3 interface and those still on the HyperOS 2 version. This indicates that Xiaomi's software support coverage is expanding.

Flagships and popular models in the spotlight

During the update process, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra model received the widest coverage. Software for this flagship is already ready for download in regions such as the global market, Europe, India, Turkey, and Taiwan. This model, which is also popular among users in Uzbekistan, is being provided with the latest versions of the security system.

An interesting situation is observed with the Xiaomi 13T model. While devices in the European market are still running on HyperOS 2, users of this smartphone in regions like Indonesia have already moved to the HyperOS 3 version. This once again confirms that updates are implemented in stages based on regional characteristics.

Changes in the Poco and Redmi series

Among the devices under the Poco brand, the Poco X7 is leading. The new firmware is being actively distributed in China, India, Indonesia, and the global market. At the same time, the following models belonging to the budget segment have also been included in the update list:

Redmi 13C 5G and Redmi 13R;

Redmi 15C 4G;

Various regional models of the Poco brand.

It is worth noting that relatively cheaper models like the Redmi 13C 5G and Redmi 15C 4G are currently being updated on the HyperOS 2 base. This is related to the technical capabilities and software adaptation process of these devices. Nevertheless, the timely provision of security patches is of great importance for users.

Experts warn that updates are released in stages. If your smartphone is on the list above but you haven't received a notification yet, there is no cause for concern. The arrival time of the update depends on the region where the device was sold and the firmware version. Users are advised to check for updates manually via the settings menu.