Following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup in North America, the global sports media's focus has shifted back to major club-level transfers and internal matters. Spain's Real Madrid has always been a leader in this regard, and the current summer season is no exception. The management, led by Florentino Perez, faces a series of important tasks that will define the team's future. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Real Madrid has started the summer transfer window very actively. The team has already managed to sign experienced Portuguese specialist Jose Mourinho and strengthen its squad with several world-class stars. However, there are still several "hot" issues remaining in the Santiago Bernabeu offices that need to be resolved. According to Goal.com, the club's management was specifically waiting for the World Cup to conclude.

The return of Vinicius Junior and new investments

One of the issues currently delighting the Madrid club the most is the form of Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian forward showcased his best performances at the World Cup hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada. During the tournament, he played in 5 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing one assist. This is expected to further solidify his status as a leader at the club.

The second important issue facing the club is making the largest investments in football history. Real Madrid aims to maintain its dominance not only on the pitch but also in the financial market. Negotiations regarding new sponsorship deals and expanding the stadium's commercial opportunities have entered the final stage.

Also on the agenda is the issue of squad rotation and integrating young talents into the first team. With the arrival of Jose Mourinho, serious changes are expected in the team's tactical setup. It is natural for the coach to demand new players to implement his philosophy based on defensive solidity and rapid counter-attacks.

News surrounding Real Madrid is always interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan as well. After all, every transfer and internal change at this club alters the entire landscape of European football. There is a high probability that official statements will be made by the club's management and unexpected transfers will be announced in the coming days.