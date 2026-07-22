The reigning Saudi Pro League champion, Al-Hilal, is very close to completing its first major signing of the summer transfer window. West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville is expected to join the Riyadh-based club soon. This transfer is set to be a significant financial event not just for the club, but for the entire league. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to The Athletic and renowned journalist Ben Jacobs, Al-Hilal is prepared to pay 80 million euros for the Dutch footballer. If this deal is officially finalized, Summerville will become the second most expensive transfer in the history of the Saudi Pro League, surpassing Jhon Duran, who recently joined Al-Nassr for 77 million euros.

Competition and financial dominance in the transfer market

Interestingly, the Italian club Roma was also actively involved in the race for Crysencio Summerville. The Romans had submitted a final offer of 46 million euros for the player. However, the nearly double amount offered by Al-Hilal settled the matter. The Saudi club continues to outpace European giants with its financial power.

Currently, the record for the most expensive transfer in Saudi league history also belongs to Al-Hilal. As a reminder, the team paid 90 million euros to PSG for Brazilian star Neymar in the summer of 2023. Summerville will take his place on this list between Neymar and Jhon Duran.

Fan concerns and expectations

Although the transfer is causing a major stir, there are some concerns among Al-Hilal fans. Many fear that Summerville's fate might mirror the situation with Neymar. Although the Brazilian star was brought in for a massive fee, he missed almost the entire season due to a serious injury and could not provide the expected impact for the team.

Nevertheless, the 22-year-old Dutch winger is known for his speed and efficiency. Having shown brilliant form in the English league last season, the player is expected to further strengthen Al-Hilal's attacking line. Amidst financial restrictions placed on other clubs in the league, the club nicknamed "Al-Zaeem" (The Leader) has become the absolute leader of the transfer market.

This deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days. Unless there are unexpected changes, Crysencio Summerville will be recorded as the most valuable signing of the current summer transfer window. This ensures that Al-Hilal will remain the primary favorite not only in the domestic league but also in the AFC Champions League for the new season.