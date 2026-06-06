NVIDIA and AMD Not Required: DeepSeek V4 Trained on Huawei Chips

·123·Technology
NVIDIA and AMD Not Required: DeepSeek V4 Trained on Huawei Chips

DeepSeek V4 is using Huawei chips to perform artificial intelligence tasks. According to the company's latest research, Huawei Ascend processors were used for the post-training stage of the V4 Pro model. This is another significant achievement for China's semiconductor industry, as local manufacturers had succeeded in data processing but faced challenges in complex tasks such as model training. Reported by Ixbt.com report .

A group of researchers used a computing cluster consisting of approximately 1,000 Huawei Ascend 910C chips to train the DeepSeek V4 Pro model. Several prestigious institutes in Shenzhen collaborated with Huawei to implement the project. This was a full-parameter training process where the model's capabilities were completely updated without changing its architecture.

In the field of artificial intelligence, inference and post-training are two distinct segments. The first involves running a ready-made model to respond to user queries, while the second involves teaching the model to correctly execute human commands. The post-training stage ensures the model adheres to safety rules and operates based on precise instructions. These steps help China's AI industry achieve independence.

Previously, DeepSeek models were trained on NVIDIA or AMD chips. For example, the DeepSeek V3 model was prepared on a cluster of 2,048 NVIDIA H800 chips. Currently, the DeepSeek startup is preparing to attract investments amounting to 50 billion yuan (approximately $7.4 billion). Competing with models like ChatGPT, DeepSeek demonstrates high efficiency in text generation, coding, and solving logical problems.

DeepSeekHuaweiHuawei AscendNVIDIAArtificial Intelligence
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

ChatGPT Becomes the Fastest-Growing App in HistoryChatGPT Becomes the Fastest-Growing App in HistoryYesterday, 18:48Case with Side Panel Display: Gigabyte Aorus C510 Glass Infinity UnveiledCase with Side Panel Display: Gigabyte Aorus C510 Glass Infinity UnveiledYesterday, 18:29WWDC 2026: Siri Update and Apple Intelligence FeaturesWWDC 2026: Siri Update and Apple Intelligence FeaturesYesterday, 18:24Semiconductor Transistor Technology Rediscovered in South KoreaSemiconductor Transistor Technology Rediscovered in South KoreaYesterday, 18:20Sriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor RoleSriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor RoleYesterday, 17:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body