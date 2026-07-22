The Grok Revolution in Tesla Vehicles: AI Can Now Control the Car

·32·Technology
The Grok Revolution in Tesla Vehicles: AI Can Now Control the Car

Tesla, the leader in the electric vehicle market, has unveiled its summer 2026 software update. The centerpiece of this update is the deep integration of the Grok AI, developed by xAI, into the system. Grok is no longer just a chatbot that answers questions, but a full-fledged voice assistant capable of directly controlling many of the car's functions. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Grok first appeared in the Tesla interface in the summer of 2025, but at that time it only acted as a conversationalist and did not have access to vehicle systems. The new update takes the interaction between the driver and the machine to a completely new level. Now users can make calls, search for and play music, adjust climate control settings, and even open the glove box through Grok.

Smart navigation and daily habits

Tesla engineers have also significantly improved the navigation system. The new system has the ability to analyze the owner's daily habits. For example, it understands that the driver goes to school, the gym, or work at a certain time every day and suggests the route in advance. Also, the system now allows for the automatic selection of the traditional route the user is accustomed to, instead of just the fastest one.

Entertainment functions have not been overlooked either. In particular, a scoring system has been introduced in the popular karaoke mode. After the song is finished, the system evaluates the driver's performance with points, and the best results are saved in the user profile. This is expected to be an additional fun activity for drivers and passengers on long trips.

Mobile app and remote control

Part of the update also applies to the Tesla mobile app. Now users can perform the following actions via their smartphones:

  • View and share statistics on Autopilot system usage;
  • Pre-configure the battery charge level upon arrival at a destination;
  • Download new wallpapers for the car screen without using USB drives.
This update is also important for Tesla enthusiasts in Uzbekistan. Considering the increasing number of these electric vehicles in our country, the emergence of advanced AI assistants like Grok will increase driving safety and comfort. In particular, adjusting the climate system via voice control helps the driver stay focused on the road.

In conclusion, the company led by Elon Musk continues to transform its cars from mere vehicles into smartphones on wheels. The integration of the Grok system into the car's internal functions is another proof of how deeply AI is entering our daily lives.

TeslaGrokArtificial IntelligenceElon MuskTechnology
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