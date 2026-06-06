Kaspersky Plans Device Manufacturing Outside Russia

·39·Technology
Kaspersky Plans Device Manufacturing Outside Russia

Kaspersky Lab is negotiating with manufacturers in India and Saudi Arabia to localize devices based on its software. This was announced by the company's founder and head, Eugene Kaspersky. As reported by Ixbt.com report .

According to the top manager, the partnership model involves hardware production by foreign partners, while Kaspersky Lab provides them with specialized software. Initially, the company did not plan to engage in hardware, but was forced to invest in this direction after Western vendors left the Russian market.

India is seen as one of the key directions. Localizing production in this country will help the company strengthen its position in the Asian market, reduce logistics costs, and bypass sanction risks. It will also accelerate the process of obtaining certificates from local regulators.

Saudi Arabia is also being evaluated as a promising market due to the growing demand for secure technological solutions. Currently, the company is actively developing software and hardware complexes based on the KasperskyOS operating system. Previously, Eugene Kaspersky also announced a project for an unhackable smartphone.

KasperskyTechnologyKasperskyOSIndiaCybersecurity
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Abror Shuhratov
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