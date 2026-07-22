2026 World Cup Team of the Tournament announced: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe included

·1·Sport
2026 World Cup Team of the Tournament announced: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe included

Following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, FIFA has unveiled the symbolic Team of the Tournament featuring the best players of the competition. Spain, who secured the world title after a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final, leads the list. This symbolic squad is notable for its blend of football superstars and emerging talents, reports Goal.com. reports .

As the tournament winners, Spain provided one of the highest numbers of players to the squad. Notably, Rodri Hernandez earned his place in the defensive midfield due to his consistent performances. Interestingly, the pillars of Spain's defensive wall—Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte—who conceded only one goal in eight matches throughout the tournament, were excluded from the lineup. Experts had previously recognized this pair as the best defensive duo of the competition.

Battle of the attacking stars

As expected, the attacking line features legends of world football. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe once again showcased their skills, becoming the central figures of the symbolic team. While Lionel Messi led the Argentina national team to the final, Kylian Mbappe stood out with his pace and efficiency. The presence of these stars on the list was a key factor defining the prestige and level of the tournament.

This list published by FIFA has sparked much debate. In particular, the omission of young talent Pau Cubarsí, who ensured the solidity of Spain's defense, came as a surprise to the football community. Nevertheless, Spain secured a spot among the best with three representatives, proving that their championship title was no coincidence.

One of the key features of the 2026 World Cup Team of the Tournament is that it includes not only representatives from the winning team but also players who demonstrated individual brilliance throughout the competition. Such selections are usually based on statistical metrics and the player's contribution to their team's success.

This information was prepared based on international sports publications and official FIFA sources. The tournament results show that while a generational shift is underway in world football, experienced stars like Lionel Messi continue to prove they are ready to compete at the highest level. The new rise of Spanish football indicates that the hegemony of European teams will likely continue in the coming years.

World Cup 2026Lionel MessiKylian MbappeSpainFIFA
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