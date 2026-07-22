Luka Modric will not retire: The Croatian legend extends his contract with Milan

One of the living legends of the football world, Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, believes it is too early to hang up his boots. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the experienced playmaker has decided to extend his current contract with the Italian club Milan for another year. This decision is explained by the player's desire to leave the big stage on a high note following the disappointments of last season. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Despite turning 41 soon, the six-time Champions League winner and Ballon d'Or recipient maintains a high level of motivation. He was deeply affected by the end of last season, particularly Milan's fifth-place finish in Serie A, missing out on the Champions League, and the Croatia national team's failure at the World Cup. Therefore, he aims to end his career not with a defeat, but with a prestigious trophy.

A new coach and a new approach

Ruben Amorim will lead Milan in the new season. The Portuguese tactician plans to use Modric's experience wisely. Although he played 37 matches under Massimiliano Allegri last season, his workload will be reduced in the coming year. Considering his age, the club management and coaching staff intend to field Luka Modric not in every match, but in the most important and decisive encounters.

According to reports, Modric is expected to participate in approximately 30 high-quality matches throughout the season to maintain his physical condition. This strategy will prevent him from burning out and ensure he provides maximum benefit to the team at critical moments. The player has agreed to this "rotation" system and wants to focus primarily on the Europa League and the Italian championship.

Farewell to the national team

Luka Modric is also on the verge of ending his international career. He will officially conclude his participation with the Croatia national team after a farewell match to be held in Split on October 6th. This step will allow him to focus all his attention on his final season at Milan and help the club in its fight for the "second star" (20th league title).

At the same time, young talent Ardon Jashari is preparing to prove himself in the Milan squad. The Swiss player, who was bought for 34 million euros last year, missed a lot of time due to injury. Ruben Amorim sees Jashari as a worthy successor to Modric and wants to shape him as a central figure in his 3-4-2-1 tactical scheme. Modric's presence in the team will serve as a great learning experience for the young Jashari.