Cheap Chinese DDR5 Memory Is a Myth: CXMT Chip Prices Match Samsung

·97·Technology
Cheap Chinese DDR5 Memory Is a Myth: CXMT Chip Prices Match Samsung

Chinese memory manufacturer ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) is not pursuing a dumping policy in the DDR5 market. The company sells its chips at nearly the same prices as industry leaders Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology. Representatives of memory module manufacturers announced this at the Computex Taipei exhibition. As reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Experts emphasize that CXMT's main advantage today is not low product prices, but the availability of free DRAM volumes ready for delivery to customers. Against the backdrop of high demand and periodic shortages of memory chips, this is becoming a significant advantage for module manufacturers.

For now, the Chinese company is focusing on the mass segment and does not claim leadership in the most advanced memory technologies. CXMT chips are already used in budget and mid-range DDR5 modules, with declared speeds reaching up to 8000 MT/s. The manufacturer has also mastered the production of server memory in RDIMM format.

At the same time, the company lags significantly behind global leaders in more complex and modern segments such as CUDIMM, CQDIMM, MRDIMM, and CSODIMM. Market participants stated that they continue to test CXMT chips in their modules. Initially, such solutions will be primarily targeted at the domestic Chinese market.

Partners note CXMT's flexible approach to customer relations as another advantage. Unlike major suppliers, the Chinese company does not impose strict penalties for purchase volumes or contractual restrictions. This makes CXMT an attractive supplier for module manufacturers, especially during the current shortage.

DDR5CXMTSamsungMicronTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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