Solidion Unveils New Battery That Operates at -80°C

·50·Technology
Solidion Unveils New Battery That Operates at -80°C

Solidion Technology, based in Dallas, USA, has unveiled a new type of battery called the Generation Extreme-Climate Battery (Gen-ECB). This development is primarily intended for use in space conditions and is expected to power satellites, lunar infrastructure, controlled missions, and future orbital artificial intelligence data centers. According to Ixbt.com report .

The main idea of the Gen-ECB project is to create a battery that can operate stably in extreme conditions: in a vacuum, with sharp temperature changes, under radiation exposure, and during strong vibrations during rocket launches. The new batteries are developed based on lithium-metal cells and graphene materials.

Graphene helps better manage the system's temperature regime and maintain stability in complex environments due to its high thermal conductivity and radiation resistance. According to the disclosed technical specifications, the battery can operate effectively in a temperature range from -80°C to +60°C.

Solidion is currently working on modifications designed for even harsher conditions of deep space. Potential application areas include low-orbit artificial intelligence data centers, lunar bases, and rovers. At the same time, the company is developing a line of lithium-metal and lithium-sulfur batteries with an energy density of over 380 Wh/kg.

SolidionBatteryTechnologySpaceGraphene
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Solidion Unveils New Battery That Operates at -80°C – Zamin.uz, 07.06.2026