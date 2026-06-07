World's First Data Center 'Heart' Launched

The world's first modular data processing center (MDPC) base has been commissioned in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China. This solution is being called the 'heart' of artificial intelligence centers. It serves as an energy hub, helping to make construction faster, cheaper, and more environmentally friendly amid growing demand for AI computing power. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to Mydrivers, the base measures 53 by 41 meters, with a total area of approximately 2,200 square meters. The device's uniqueness lies in its ability to use 100% 'green' energy. This allows for a nearly 30% reduction in electricity consumption for artificial intelligence model tokens compared to current average indicators.

Addressing the issue of power supply reliability, Zhou Jun, Executive President of Qingdao TGOOD Electric Co., Ltd., emphasized that this equipment can provide three independent energy sources. The system withstands fluctuations in the external grid, handles loads from powerful graphics processors (GPUs) like NVIDIA, and guarantees safe operation even in the event of equipment failure.

Currently, this computing center base is officially connected to the company's private data center. According to plans, this technology will be implemented in large-scale national-level data center clusters and numerous local computing centers in the second half of this year.