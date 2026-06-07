"Operation Gigawatt": Holtec to Install SMR-300 Small Nuclear Reactors in the US

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"Operation Gigawatt": Holtec to Install SMR-300 Small Nuclear Reactors in the US

Holtec International from the US has been selected as the technological partner for the Green River Advanced Nuclear Project planned in Utah. Under the "Operation Gigawatt" initiative, the future plant site will host Holtec SMR-300 small modular reactors designed to produce clean electricity. Previously known as Blue Castle, this project is now moving from the preparation phase to practical implementation. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The new station will be based on SMR-300 reactors, each with an electrical capacity of over 300 MW. They are built on pressurized water reactor technology, which has been widely used and mastered in global nuclear energy for decades. At the same time, developers have introduced several changes aimed at enhancing safety and reducing operating costs.

One of the key features of the SMR-300 is its ability to operate in arid climates. The reactor can be equipped with an air-cooled condenser system, which significantly reduces water consumption—a major advantage for water-scarce regions like Utah. The project also incorporates passive safety systems capable of bringing the reactor to a safe state even in the event of a total loss of external power supply.

According to Holtec's estimates, the simple design requires approximately 270 employees to service two power units. This is significantly fewer than traditional large nuclear power plants and should positively impact operating costs. Currently, the first reactors in the SMR-300 series are undergoing the licensing process with the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

HoltecSMR-300Nuclear EnergyTechnologyUSA
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