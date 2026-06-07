Durov: Blocks Have Moved Russia Away from Digital Sovereignty

According to Telegram founder Pavel Durov, internet restrictions and blocks have moved Russia further away from its goal of "digital sovereignty." In his words, highly qualified specialists who could create a new operating system for smartphones are leaving the country en masse due to the unhealthy internet environment. Ixbt.com reports .

In Durov's opinion, without an independent operating system, any "national" or "foreign" applications will remain open to surveillance and censorship through US-controlled iOS and Android stores and hidden backdoors within the systems. He calls attempts to replace applications while using American operating systems "updating only the packaging without changing the essence."

Currently, operating systems such as "Aurora" based on Sailfish OS and "ROSA Mobile" based on Linux are being developed in Russia. Additionally, the company "Rutek" has presented the "R-Phone" smartphone, and "Kaspersky Lab" is working on the KasperskyOS for Mobile platform, protected against hacker attacks.

We remind you that recently measures to restrict VPN services and Telegram operations have been intensified in Russia. Previously, Durov criticized the Russian government for restricting access to the Telegram platform with the aim of transferring citizens to state-controlled applications.