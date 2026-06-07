One of Russia's Rassvet Satellites Has Deorbited

One of the 16 satellites in the Rassvet constellation, designed to provide Russia with broadband internet, ended its mission less than three months after launch. According to reports, the device labeled Object 4 entered the dense layers of the atmosphere and burned up on June 6. Ixbt.com reports .

This satellite was launched into an initial orbit at an altitude of 288–324 km from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on March 23, along with other devices. However, Object 4 turned out to be the only device in the group that did not perform any maneuvers to raise its orbit. Experts observed that the device lost altitude due to atmospheric drag, and its crash was inevitable as no corrections were made.

The official causes of the incident have not yet been disclosed. The most likely versions include a malfunction in the propulsion system or loss of satellite control. The remaining devices in the group continue to operate normally: according to independent monitoring data, six satellites have begun scheduled ascent, while another eight are maintaining current flight parameters.

The Rassvet project is being developed by Bureau 1440 as Russia's satellite broadband internet system. The devices are equipped with the 5G NTN communication standard, an updated power supply system, new-generation laser terminals, and plasma engines. According to the plan, internet based on this system will begin testing on trains and in remote areas starting in 2026.