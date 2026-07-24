Airbus plans to build its largest passenger aircraft: A worthy rival for the Boeing 777X

European aviation giant Airbus is exploring the development of a larger, higher-capacity version of its successful A350 airliner. If realized, this project would not only become the largest twin-engine jet in the company's history but also pose a direct challenge to the Boeing 777X, introduced by the US-based Boeing corporation. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information provided by Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic at the Farnborough International Airshow, a final decision on the new project is expected within the next year. Based on reports from ixbt.com, Airbus plans to significantly increase passenger capacity by extending the aircraft's fuselage. Currently referred to unofficially as the A350-1100 or A350-2000, this model would succeed the current A350-1000 version.

New engine and technical constraints

One of the key issues facing the project is engine selection. If a completely new power plant is required for the new airliner, development and testing could take 6-7 years. In that case, the aircraft would not enter service before 2032. To avoid excessive time and costs, Airbus prefers to use a modernized version of the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engine.

Experts believe that extending the fuselage could slightly reduce the aircraft's maximum range. However, modern aviation market trends show that for major airlines, carrying more passengers per flight is more important than ultra-long-range capabilities. This is particularly useful for intensive flights between the world's largest hubs.

Competition with Boeing and market demand

This move by Airbus is of strategic importance. Boeing is currently nearing the entry into service of its new generation Boeing 777X family. Airbus aims to strengthen its position in this segment and offer customers an alternative. The A350-1100 model will compete for leadership in the category of the largest twin-engine passenger airliners.

It is worth noting that the Airbus A350 family is already known for its efficiency and comfort. Recently, the company's A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range) modification set a record by flying 17,000 kilometers without refueling. The new project will focus on maximum capacity and economic efficiency rather than record-breaking distances.

Such news is also relevant for the Uzbekistan aviation market, as national carriers are constantly modernizing their fleets. In the future, it is natural that there will be a need for such high-capacity airliners for long-haul flights from major transit points like Tashkent.