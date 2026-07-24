Midjourney makes a surprise acquisition: Co-Star astrology app bought

·62·Technology
Midjourney makes a surprise acquisition: Co-Star astrology app bought

Midjourney, a world leader in AI-powered image generation, continues to expand its scope. According to Bloomberg, the company has acquired the popular social astrology app Co-Star. This deal is seen as an unexpected strategic move for Midjourney, as the company has primarily been known for visual content creation technologies. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The Co-Star app currently has over 4.3 million monthly active users and allows people to create birth charts (astrological charts) and share them with friends. The platform uses both AI and professional writers to generate horoscopes, compatibility analyses, and various advice. Financial details of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Why is Midjourney interested in astrology?

Midjourney is focusing heavily on diversifying its product line. The company is attempting to establish departments not only in text-to-image and video generation but also in medical and wellness (spa) sectors. The acquisition of the astrology app may be part of this large-scale ecosystem. With its compact and specialized team, Co-Star will now continue its operations under Midjourney.

Another important aspect of this acquisition is that the 24-person Co-Star team has joined Midjourney in its entirety. These specialists have extensive experience in creating and managing consumer-facing mobile applications. As is known, Midjourney does not yet have its own standalone app, and users primarily access the service via a Discord server.

A step toward a mobile app

Experts believe that the experience of the Co-Star team could play a decisive role in launching the long-awaited standalone mobile app for Midjourney. Co-Star's success in creating user-friendly interfaces and integrating social network elements opens new doors for the AI laboratory.

This news is naturally interesting for technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan as well. Midjourney services are very popular among local designers and marketers. The acquisition of a platform like Co-Star is expected to help Midjourney algorithms provide more personalized content tailored to user interests in the future.

So far, Midjourney and Co-Star have not made an official statement regarding future joint projects. However, the entry of AI into areas related to human emotions, destiny, and daily life signals the next major trend in the tech world.

MidjourneyCo-StarArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyBloomberg
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