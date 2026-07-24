Anthropic introduces Opus 5 model: more powerful and affordable than Fable 5

Anthropic, one of the leading startups in the field of artificial intelligence, has officially announced its latest major development — the Opus 5 model. This new model belongs to the company's heavy-weight category and stands out from previous generations not only for its speed but also for its economic efficiency. Industry experts believe that Opus 5 is expected to shift the market balance with its technical capabilities. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Although Opus 5 is smaller in size than the Fable 5 model, it has shown surprising results in a number of benchmark tests. According to Anthropic, the new model has outperformed its "big brother" Fable 5 in many performance metrics. This allows users to achieve higher productivity at a lower cost.

Technical capabilities and security system

As Anthropic introduced the new model, it emphasized that Opus 5 is significantly more powerful in self-checking and error correction. For example, during benchmark tests, the model was able to independently create a software pipeline for computer vision based on an incomplete prompt. This demonstrates how advanced the model has become in performing complex engineering tasks.

Furthermore, Opus 5 is free from many of the strict restrictions that limited previous models. Many of the limitations encountered by users in the Fable 5 model have been reduced by 85 percent in this new version. Importantly, Opus 5 does not adhere to the 30-day data retention policy like its predecessor, Opus 4.8. This is a crucial aspect for corporate clients who prioritize privacy.

Cybersecurity and new features

Nevertheless, Anthropic has maintained caution regarding cybersecurity issues. For example, Opus 5 cannot be used to search for vulnerabilities in binary software code, but it does allow for the analysis of open-source code. The company explains that such restrictions serve to prevent the use of AI for malicious purposes, particularly in organizing cyberattacks.

Another important innovation is the introduction of a beta feature called Automatic Fallbacks. With this tool, API users can receive responses from a lower-power model instead of an error message if a security filter is triggered. This ensures the continuous operation of the system and improves the user experience.

Recall that in June, the Mythos 5, Fable 5, and Sonnet 5 models were introduced. Currently, only the lightweight Haiku model in the Anthropic series is waiting to transition to the 5-series. The release of Opus 5 will undoubtedly intensify competition in the AI market with giants like OpenAI and Google.