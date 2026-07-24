Uzbek-Japanese Joint University to open in Tashkent

·55·Uzbekistan
Uzbek-Japanese Joint University to open in Tashkent

Uzbekistan and Japan have reached an agreement to establish a new joint university in Tashkent. Initially, it will launch English-language master's degree programs in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and business administration.

According to the plan, the university's preparatory office will start operating in September 2026. The first student intake is scheduled for the 2028/2029 academic year.

Cooperation agreement signed

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovations Kongratbay Sharipov and President of Japan's University of Tsukuba Kyosuke Nagata signed an agreement on the establishment of the Uzbek-Japanese Joint University.

The new higher education institution will specialize in training highly qualified specialists with modern technical and management competencies.

Through the university's activities, it is planned to:

  • strengthen educational cooperation between Uzbekistan and Japan;

  • develop joint scientific research;

  • expand cultural ties;

  • integrate Uzbekistan's higher education into the international academic environment.

Uzbek-Japanese Joint University to open in Tashkent

First fields of study will be related to artificial intelligence

At the initial stage, two main master's programs will be opened at the university:

  1. artificial intelligence and digital transformation;

  2. business administration.

In the future, educational programs are planned to be expanded to include bachelor's and doctoral degree levels.

The educational process will be organized entirely in English and based on the Japanese higher education model.

Students will also be able to study in Japan

Short-term educational programs in Japan are planned for the joint university students.

Additionally, the educational process may include:

  • academic exchange programs;

  • Japanese language courses;

  • classes on Japanese culture;

  • classes conducted by Japanese professors.

This will allow students not only to gain professional knowledge but also to acquire international educational and cultural experience.

Uzbek-Japanese Joint University to open in Tashkent

Who will establish the university?

The founders of the new university will be the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovations of Uzbekistan and the Consortium of Japanese Universities.

The University of Tsukuba will participate as the main organization coordinating the consortium and academic processes.

Uzbek side

Japanese side

Establishes the campus and infrastructure

Develops curricula

Finances the educational and scientific base

Coordinates cooperation with Japanese universities

Ensures staff activities

Attracts professors and instructors

Forms the administrative system

Organizes academic exchange

When will the first admission begin?

According to the established plan:

  • September 2026 — preparatory office begins operations in Tashkent;

  • 2028/2029 academic year — first admission to master's programs is carried out;

  • next phase — opening of bachelor's and doctoral programs.

Admission quotas, tuition fees, entrance exams, and language requirements for students have not yet been announced.

Uzbek-Japanese Joint University to open in Tashkent

Japanese educational model to be introduced in Uzbekistan

The establishment of the new university is expected to expand the opportunities for training international-level personnel for engineering, digital technologies, and management fields in Uzbekistan.

In particular, the inclusion of artificial intelligence and digital transformation among the initial fields demonstrates that the new higher education institution will focus on high-demand specialists in the labor market.

Which other fields do you think should be opened at the new university? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

UzbekistanJapanTashkentUniversity of TsukubaKongratbay Sharipov
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