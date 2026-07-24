Speculation regarding France and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe potentially continuing his career in the Premier League has resurfaced. Although the player moved to the Spanish capital with high expectations, the lack of expected team success is fueling various rumors. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Former France defender Mikael Silvestre discussed Mbappe's future in an interview with Goal.com. He believes the forward must choose the most suitable "platform" to realize his high ambitions. Currently, winning prestigious trophies with Real Madrid is proving difficult, which could affect the player's internal motivation.

Mbappe has managed to score 86 goals in 103 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid. In terms of personal statistics, he remains one of the best in the world. However, to become a primary contender for the Ballon d'Or, winning La Liga and the Champions League is essential.

Arsenal and new challenges

Interestingly, London club Arsenal , which has shown significant growth in recent years, is being mentioned as a potential destination for Mbappe. The "Gunners," much like the player himself, are eagerly awaiting their first Champions League victory. It is suggested that a union between the two could be a historic turning point for both parties.

Although Mikael Silvestre doubts this transfer will happen anytime soon, he emphasized that nothing can be ruled out in football. "It's hard to imagine right now, but everything happens unexpectedly in football. You should never say 'never'," says the former defender.

Mbappe is currently 27 years old and is in the prime of his career. While his former team, Paris Saint-Germain, continues to find success on the continental stage, Kylian's trophy-less streak in European competitions remains a sore point for him.

This potential transfer is also an interesting topic for football fans in Uzbekistan. Considering the Premier League is one of the most-watched championships in the country, Mbappe joining Arsenal would undoubtedly take interest in the league to an even higher level.