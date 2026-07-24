Russia plans to produce 36 MS-21 aircraft per year by 2032

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) aims to increase the production of MS-21 passenger aircraft to 36 units per year by 2032. This strategic plan is one of the most important projects in the country's aviation industry regarding import substitution and supplying the domestic market with modern airliners. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information provided by the Kremlin and reported by ixbt.com, large-scale reconstruction and modernization of production are underway at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant to achieve this ambitious target. Currently, all test prototypes of the MS-21 have been completed, and the serial assembly process for the MS-21-310 modification, which consists entirely of domestic components, is ongoing.

Production capacity and technical status

At present, there are 18 MS-21 aircraft in various stages of completion in the factory workshops. It is worth noting that the first serial machine was handed over to the flight-test division on May 30 of this year. The airliner is currently undergoing final ground tests before its maiden flight.

The MS-21 is a medium-haul passenger aircraft designed to carry 175 passengers in a two-class (business and economy) configuration. This model is seen as a competitor to popular airliners on the international market such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737. For countries with developing regional air travel like Uzbekistan, new equipment in this segment has always been a focus of attention.

New modifications and future plans

In addition to the base model, engineers are also working on a shortened version of the airliner, the MS-21-210. This variant is designed for 140 passengers, with its first flight scheduled for 2028. This will allow for reduced operating costs on routes with lower passenger traffic.

The main tasks within the project include:

Modernizing the Irkutsk Aviation Plant based on full digital technologies;

Completely abandoning foreign components and mass-producing the MS-21-310 model;

Gradually increasing the production rate by 2032;

Aligning aircraft safety and maintenance systems with international standards.

For the Russian aviation industry, the success of the MS-21 project is a symbol of not only economic but also technological independence. Under Western sanctions, producing such airliners with their own engines and composite materials will determine the future of the country's civil aviation.