Tokenpocalypse: Could AI Prices Skyrocket?

Microsoft recently announced major changes to GitHub Copilot pricing. The shifts were so sharp that Reddit users have already dubbed the phenomenon “Tokenpocalypse.” On TechCrunch’s Equity podcast, experts debated what this pricing strategy means for the entire AI ecosystem. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

As Anthropic and other major AI companies prepare for IPOs, uncomfortable questions about their profitability are emerging. Consequently, similar price hikes are likely across other AI products. While companies initially focused on “tokenmaxxing” (maximizing token usage), high costs are now forcing them to restrict usage of the technology.

Currently, the entire AI sector is subsidized by investor capital. Services that appear cheap or free to users are actually extremely costly. It is now time to shift this cost burden directly onto consumers. For instance, it is an alarming signal that major companies like Uber have already exhausted their annual AI budgets faster than expected and are now imposing restrictions.

The $20 monthly subscription fee for ChatGPT Plus was originally chosen as a rough estimate without any deep strategy. Even payments for the most advanced models do not fully cover their maintenance costs. Whether AI labs can reduce costs through technological advancement or if customers will be forced to pay more remains the key question of the day.