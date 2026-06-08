Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Appears in Live Photos for the First Time

·146·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Appears in Live Photos for the First Time

The first real images of Samsung's upcoming budget flagship, the Galaxy S26 FE model, have appeared on the internet. The device has been registered in the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database under the catalog number SM-S741, confirming that preparations for the smartphone's market launch are underway. Ixbt.com reports .

According to the released images, Samsung will maintain the device's overall brand style but will modify the main camera design. Instead of separate lenses on the back panel, the Galaxy S26 FE model will feature a unified camera block reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 style. A distinctive feature of the new design is that the camera module extends almost to the edge of the body, distinguishing it from the Galaxy A57 and other current models from the company.

According to preliminary information, the Galaxy S26 FE device will be equipped with an Exynos 2500 processor and 8 GB of RAM. Additionally, this model is expected to be one of the first Samsung smartphones to ship with the Android 17 operating system out of the box.

It is speculated that the Galaxy S26 FE will be presented alongside new foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Rumors suggest that the presentation ceremony may take place on July 22 of this year. Market analysts predict that the completely new iPhone Ultra will be the main competitor for the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

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