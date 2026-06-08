NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Super Graphics Cards to Launch in Early 2027

Citing its reliable sources, Taiwanese publication BenchLife.info reported that NVIDIA will introduce the Super versions of the GeForce RTX 50 series in early 2027. Most likely, the new devices will be showcased at CES 2027. Ixbt.com reports .

One of the most significant updates in the GeForce RTX 50 Super lineup is a substantial increase in memory capacity. According to reports, these cards using the GDDR7 memory standard will see memory capacity rise from 16 GB to 24 GB.

Additionally, earlier reports suggest that an RTX 5060 version with 12 GB of memory may also appear in the lineup. The manufacturer plans to release Super models of the RTX 5060, 5070, 5070 Ti, and 5080 series for desktop PCs.

Currently, there is no precise information about mobile (laptop) versions of the graphics cards. NVIDIA aims to set new standards in graphics performance and energy efficiency with its new architecture.