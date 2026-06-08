OWC Stack AI: External Device Expanding GPU Memory Announced

·25·Technology
OWC Stack AI: External Device Expanding GPU Memory Announced

Other World Computing (OWC) has announced a new external storage device called OWC Stack AI, based on the Thunderbolt 5 interface. As confirmed at Computex 2026, this innovation is based on Phison's aiDAPTIV technology, which serves to expand NAND memory for artificial intelligence tasks. According to Ixbt.com report .

aiDAPTIV is an innovative technology developed by Phison that significantly increases the video memory capacity of graphics processing units (GPU) by combining software and specialized SSD drivers. This solution is designed for training and running large language models (LLM) on local computers without expensive server video cards.

The Phison system integrates flash memory into the system's existing memory and offloads part of the artificial intelligence workload to high-endurance SSD drives. This reduces AI's dependence on DRAM memory and allows large AI agents to operate locally.

It is worth noting that previous versions of aiDAPTIV technology were mainly in the form of internal devices. OWC Stack AI presents this technology in an external format connected via Thunderbolt 5, providing users with greater convenience and flexibility.

OWCPhisonGPUArtificial IntelligenceSSD
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