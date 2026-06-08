NotebookLM Update Helps Create Source Database via Chat

Google announced a major update for its NotebookLM research tool on Monday. As part of this update, the service was migrated to the Gemini 3.5 model and new features were added to assist users in conducting research and creating content in various formats. This is part of Google's strategy to make the question-and-answer process more engaging by adding programming skills to search engines. Reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

With the new feature, users can start a chat about a project, and the app helps build a knowledge base by suggesting various sources using Google Search and its own research capabilities. Previously, NotebookLM required users to upload personal sources for analysis. Now, the system assists in finding primary sources in other languages or searching for new materials from relevant authors.

According to the company, users can now provide detailed instructions for obtaining results in various formats for NotebookLM and edit the final output. The program now supports exporting data visualizations (.png, .svg), documents (PDF, .docx, Markdown), structured data (.csv, .json), as well as Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint formats.

Additionally, NotebookLM now shows in detail how it formulates responses during chat and what steps it went through, allowing users to verify the accuracy of the information. These updates are available starting today for Google AI Ultra users and Workspace business customers, with plans to expand to all users in the future.