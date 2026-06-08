WWDC 2026: What to Expect from Siri Update, Apple Intelligence, and iOS 27

·78·Technology
WWDC 2026: What to Expect from Siri Update, Apple Intelligence, and iOS 27

As Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) approaches, the tech world is on the verge of major changes. The main highlight of the event is expected to be a fundamental overhaul of the Siri voice assistant. The updated Siri will become a smart assistant that better understands context, handles multi-step tasks, and engages in natural cross-app communication. According to reports, Apple will use Google's Gemini technology to expand these capabilities. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to leaked information published by Bloomberg, Apple may introduce a standalone Siri app capable of competing with chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Additionally, a feature to automatically delete messages after 30 days or one year is expected to be introduced for users. The Information writes that AI agents will be integrated into the App Store. These agents will assist users with daily tasks such as booking reservations, editing documents, and managing smart home devices.

A new "Visual Intelligence" section is expected to appear in the Camera app. This feature identifies objects using Google Image Search and will be positioned alongside sections like Photo or Panorama as a special mode for Siri. The Photos app will also be enhanced with Apple Intelligence: users will be offered smart scene suggestions, automatic removal of unwanted objects from frames, and the ability to edit photos via natural language commands.

Apple is also updating the Image Playground app. It will feature high-quality image generation, new artistic styles, and expanded controls for editing. Users will be able to create custom Genmoji for their messages or generate AI wallpapers on various themes. The Wallet app is expected to introduce a new feature that allows easy expense splitting among friends by scanning receipts.

AppleSiriApple IntelligenceiOS 27WWDC 2026
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