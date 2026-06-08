Microsoft Unveils Special Console Dedicated to Xbox Brand's 25th Anniversary

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 presentation, Microsoft announced a special collection dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Xbox brand. The key elements of this line are the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition game console and the Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition wireless controller, with designs based on the aesthetics of the brand's first console. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The main feature of the new devices is the semi-transparent case in the famous OG Green (Original Green) color, which became the calling card of the original Xbox console in 2001. This is the first time a transparent design has been used in the Xbox Series X line. The company also hinted that there are several "hidden surprises" inside the device as a token of appreciation for loyal fans.

Technically, the anniversary console does not lag behind the standard model. When the console is turned on, the central part of the logo—the letter "X"—glows green, which is a direct reference to the boot animation of the first console. Additionally, the 25th-anniversary logo is placed on the front panel.

The controller in the collection is also designed in a unified style. Its front and back panels, as well as the battery compartment cover, are transparent, allowing you to see the classic Xbox logo inside. The bumper buttons are designed to pay homage to the original black and white buttons of the legendary Duke controller.

Sales of this limited-edition series are scheduled for November 2026. The Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition gamepad can be purchased both as part of the bundle and separately. Exact prices and pre-order dates will be announced later.