WWDC 2026: All the News on Siri, iOS 27, and Apple Intelligence

Today, Apple's annual WWDC 2026 conference kicked off at Apple Park. The event began with major announcements surrounding the Siri voice assistant, the new iOS 27 operating system, and the Apple Intelligence artificial intelligence system. This week-long conference for developers is expected to be one of the most significant turning points in the company's history. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

This year's event is particularly significant for several reasons. First, it is Tim Cook's final appearance as CEO; he has announced that he will hand over leadership to John Ternus starting September 1. Second, Apple aims to overcome its delays in the artificial intelligence sector and fundamentally improve Siri's capabilities following its partnership with Google.

Last year's Liquid Glass design style was not well received by all users. Although Apple has not fully transitioned to a new aesthetic, it has allowed users to customize interface elements to their liking. Additionally, a new layered approach for Liquid Glass elements within apps was showcased.

The company called iOS 27 "the most widely adopted update in history." It was stated that iPhone 11 and all subsequent models support this software. System performance has also improved significantly: photos open 70 percent faster, AirDrop data transfer is 80 percent faster, and the CPU scheduler has been optimized for multitasking.