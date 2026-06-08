Apple Is Making Changes to Its Controversial Liquid Glass Design

When Apple introduced a new design concept called Liquid Glass at last year's WWDC conference, user reactions were mixed. While some appreciated the transparent and modern look, others complained that reading text had become more difficult. At the WWDC 2026 event held on Monday, the company announced significant updates to this design. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Apple representatives, the foundations of Liquid Glass have been revised to ensure readability. The system now creates depth and clear boundaries between panels by diffusing complex content in the background. This allows users to absorb information more easily.

Most importantly, Apple is not making this new look mandatory. The company has introduced a special slider and settings based on user preferences. It is now possible to adjust the Liquid Glass appearance from fully transparent to fully colored. This feature works on both iOS and macOS.

Additionally, Apple announced that app icons will have a more refined and cohesive look. For developers, it is guaranteed that Liquid Glass settings will work in their apps from day one. The company specifically emphasized that these changes were implemented based on user feedback.