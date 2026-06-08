Apple Unveils Long-Awaited AI-Powered Siri Update

·36·Technology
Apple Unveils Long-Awaited AI-Powered Siri Update

After two years of promises, Apple showcased its completely revamped Siri voice assistant at its WWDC 2026 conference. Now called "Siri AI," this system transforms from a simple voice assistant into a multifunctional digital companion for the user. The new assistant will be available alongside a dedicated Siri app. Techcrunch.com reports .

The new Siri can answer questions based on current global data while also accessing information on the user's device. It understands what is displayed on the screen and responds accordingly. With this update, Apple aims to create a full-fledged chatbot that competes with popular platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

Significant design changes have also been implemented. On modern iPhone models, Siri is now located within the Dynamic Island. Instead of the previous edge-of-screen glow, a new animation appears in the Dynamic Island area. Additionally, users can get help writing text through the "Write with Siri" feature. The system analyzes the user's communication style and drafts emails in Mail and Messages with an appropriate tone.

Users can ask Siri to perform complex tasks, such as gathering information from calendars, contacts, and previous emails to draft specific messages. Apple emphasizes that the assistant's voice sounds more natural, with added options to adjust speech speed and expressiveness. System-wide dictation accuracy has also been improved, with better handling of punctuation and capitalization.

AppleSiriiPhoneArtificial IntelligenceWWDC
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