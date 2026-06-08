Apple Enables Parents to Monitor Children's iPhone Usage

At its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple introduced a new set of tools that allow parents to fully monitor their children's use of iPhone devices. Parents can now independently determine who their children communicate with, which apps they use, and which websites they visit. Additionally, features for blocking inappropriate messages and managing screen time have been expanded. Techcrunch.com reports .

In the new system, when a child account is created, Apple automatically suggests age-appropriate security measures. For example, sites intended for adults are blocked, and only age-appropriate content is displayed in the App Store. Parents can adjust these settings according to their preferences or expand the list of allowed apps over time.

The “Ask to Browse” feature, particularly useful for school-aged children, has been introduced. This feature works in the Safari browser on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices and restricts children's access to social networks via websites. For children under 13, this feature and the “Ask to Buy” system for app purchases are enabled automatically.

Apple, in consultation with experts including the American Academy of Pediatrics, has developed screen time recommendations based on the child's age. For instance, social media use is not recommended for children under 13, so the system suggests disabling apps in this category. The updated design of the Screen Time section allows parents to view reports and manage restrictions with a single click.