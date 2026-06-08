Apple Intelligence Updated: iPhone Now Edits Text and Images Automatically

·7·Technology
Apple Intelligence Updated: iPhone Now Edits Text and Images Automatically

Apple has announced extensive updates for apps like Safari, Messages, and Photos as part of the Apple Intelligence suite. The Safari browser now automatically groups open tabs by topic and recommends relevant pages to users. Additionally, the browser features a dedicated monitor for tracking price or news changes, along with AI extensions that can modify web pages via text commands. Reported by Techcrunch.com report .

Regarding security, Apple introduced a feature to update passwords with a single tap. If a password is compromised, the system automatically replaces it without user intervention. In the Messages app, AI not only suggests reply options but also quickly finds relevant images based on text descriptions. The Calendar app now allows scheduling meetings and events using natural language sentences.

One of the most significant updates is the integration of the Phone app with other applications. During calls, Apple Intelligence now displays relevant information from Mail or Messages, such as flight details, in real time. This serves as a worthy response to Google's Magic Cue feature, taking OS-level competition to a new stage.

The Shortcuts app has also undergone a major transformation: users no longer need to manually build complex workflows, but can simply type their request in text form. Editing images in Image Playground and Photos has become easier. The new Spatial Reframing feature allows repositioning objects within a frame and expanding image borders using AI.

AppleApple IntelligenceiPhoneSafariArtificial Intelligence
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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