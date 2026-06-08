NASA Ready for Artemis III Mission: Engines Delivered for SLS Rocket

·8·Technology
NASA Ready for Artemis III Mission: Engines Delivered for SLS Rocket

Northrop Grumman has completed the delivery of solid-fuel rocket engines intended for NASA's upcoming Artemis III lunar mission. The last eight motor segments were shipped by rail from the company's plant in Promontory, Utah, to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. As reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

This summer, NASA engineers will begin installing the delivered segments onto the mobile launch platform. They will be assembled into two five-segment solid-fuel boosters for the Space Launch System (SLS) super-heavy rocket. During flight, these boosters provide the rocket's main thrust—approximately 3.27 million kilograms-force (kgf)—playing a decisive role in lifting the entire system into the air.

Despite criticism of the SLS program for high costs and delays, Northrop Grumman emphasizes the reliability of the engines. Their design dates back to the Space Shuttle program, where the technology was tested in real flights over decades. For the lunar program, the boosters have been improved, with engineers enhancing their efficiency and durability. These same upgraded engines were successfully used in the Artemis I and Artemis II missions.

The Artemis III mission is expected to be the next step in humanity's return to the Moon. According to the plan, astronauts will travel to orbit in the Orion spacecraft, where they will dock with the landing module and prepare for surface descent. The success of the mission is strategically important not only from a scientific perspective but also in the context of the new "moon race" between the US and China.

NASAArtemis IIISLSSpaceNorthrop Grumman
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