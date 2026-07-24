A surprise that shocked the “Sahar” band singer: a Mercedes from a fan for one song

Anvar Juraev spoke about how a fan, deeply moved by his song, gifted him an expensive car. The “Sahar” band singer recalled this event as one of the most surprising moments of his life.

The incident took place around 2010, when Anvar Juraev was preparing a new album. While the singer was in Kazakhstan, a fan listened to the track “Dilam” repeatedly and grew very fond of the song.

Some time later, the fan called Anvar Juraev and said he had a special gift for him. Upon arriving in Almaty, the singer was taken straight to a Mercedes dealership and told, “Choose whichever car you want.”

Anvar Juraev chose the then-popular “Mercedes CLS.” The car was registered in the singer’s name without any conditions.

The singer did not hide the fact that he had not expected such a gift. He said that for a week after the car was transferred to his name, he could not believe the event had actually happened.