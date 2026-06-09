WWDC 2026: A New Era for Apple Intelligence, iOS 27, and Siri

Apple's next WWDC 2026 conference kicked off at Apple Park headquarters. This year's event is historically significant for several reasons. First, it was Tim Cook's final appearance as company CEO—he announced he would hand over leadership to John Ternus starting September 1. Second, Apple is striving to regain the lead in the race against Google and other competitors by fundamentally updating its Siri voice assistant and artificial intelligence capabilities. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

The main highlight of the event was the reworking of the Siri assistant based on Google Gemini technology. Now, Siri is presented as a separate app, being smarter, more conversational, and integrated with visual intelligence. Apple Vice President Craig Federighi emphasized that privacy issues remain paramount in the era of artificial intelligence and that user data is used solely to fulfill requests.

In the software segment, iOS 27 was introduced. It was announced that the new operating system will run on iPhone 11 and all subsequent models. According to Apple engineers, system performance has significantly improved: images load 70 percent faster, and data transfer via AirDrop has accelerated by 80 percent. Additionally, the Liquid Glass design concept has been updated, giving users broader options to customize interface elements to their liking.

Important updates were also announced regarding parental controls. With new tools, parents can fully monitor who their children call and which apps and websites they use. For children under 13, the "Ask to Browse" and "Ask to Buy" features are automatically enabled. Furthermore, the search mechanism in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS has been completely revamped, making it easier to find any information on the user's device.