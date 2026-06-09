Apple Allows Creating Workflows with AI in New Shortcuts App

Apple announced at its WWDC 2026 conference that it has leveraged artificial intelligence capabilities to further simplify the visual scripting tool Shortcuts in iOS 27. Previously, this app was mainly intended for professional users who wanted to perform complex automation and multi-step actions. The new version allows users to describe the desired process simply by writing a text prompt. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

This new feature is powered by Apple Intelligence technology. It analyzes natural language descriptions and automatically generates the necessary steps. According to Celcia Dantas, Apple's senior manager of home software marketing, although Shortcuts is a very powerful tool, the creation process was complex for many. The AI update makes the app convenient and understandable for non-technical users as well.

A real-life example of this feature was also demonstrated during the presentation. For instance, a user can simply create a command via a written request that automatically sends a message to their spouse when leaving work and calculates the estimated time of arrival (ETA). The system itself combines all necessary actions, such as calculating the distance via Apple Maps and sending a notification via Messages.

Additionally, users can make changes to the created automation through voice or written descriptions. For example, in addition to the above case, it is enough to ask to add the function of playing a favorite podcast on the way. This updated version of the Shortcuts app will be released to users this fall alongside iOS 27.