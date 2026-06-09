Apple Image Playground Now Generates Much Higher Quality Images

Have you tried using the Image Playground app on your iPhone? Probably not — you might not even know that your phone has a built-in AI-powered image generation tool. The reason is that until now, Image Playground has been providing images of significantly lower quality compared to competitors' solutions. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

At the WWDC 2026 conference held on Monday, Apple announced necessary updates for this app. According to the company's presentation, the overall improvement of the Apple Intelligence system will significantly increase the performance efficiency of apps like Image Playground. Now users can create interesting images featuring people from their photo libraries, as well as nature scenes, using simple words.

Apple executive Leslie Ikemoto emphasized that thanks to Private Cloud Compute technology, users' personal photos are never stored and even Apple itself cannot view them. For example, if you are preparing an invitation for a friend's birthday, you can create an image of them holding a cake via Image Playground, and then add candles to the cake or change their outfit using text commands.

New features also include selecting image dimensions: the ability to generate horizontal images for small business websites or vertical formats for flyers has been added. Image Playground is integrated with the entire system, allowing it to be used for creating lock screens, iMessage backgrounds, and contact posters.

Although AI-generated artworks sometimes look strange, Apple's main advantage is that, unlike many competitors, it does not use users' personal photos to train neural networks. All new features in Apple Photos and the Apple Intelligence system are expected to be available to users by the end of this year.