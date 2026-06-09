Apple Focuses on Fixing Bugs at WWDC

The Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), held on Monday, started unexpectedly. Instead of immediately announcing the updated AI-powered Siri, Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, devoted the first part of his speech to fixing existing shortcomings. Over the past two years, as Apple tried to catch up in the AI race, numerous issues had accumulated in its core applications, causing user dissatisfaction. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Although Apple did not openly admit its mistakes at the conference, the structure of the presentation clearly demonstrated this. The company prioritized system fixes before introducing new features. In his speech, Federighi emphasized that the best operating systems are created not only through major discoveries but also by paying attention to small details. This statement is seen as a step very close to admitting shortcomings for a large company like Apple.

Changes were also announced regarding the Liquid Glass design language, which had been sharply criticized by users. This design, introduced with iOS 26, had caused inconvenience in reading and usage. Taking user feedback into account, Apple now offers the ability to fully customize the Liquid Glass appearance using a special slider or revert it to its previous state.

Additionally, the toolbar in the macOS system was made more intuitive, and app icons received a clearer look. Apple also paid special attention to performance: iPhone and iPad apps now launch 30 percent faster, and photos appear in the library 70 percent faster. File transfer speed via AirDrop, which often worked with glitches, has been increased by 80 percent.