Apple Introduces New Dictation Feature Working Across the Entire System

·39·Technology
Apple Introduces New Dictation Feature Working Across the Entire System

At its upcoming WWDC 2026 conference, Apple announced a new dictation feature powered by Apple Intelligence, based on Google's Gemini model, alongside the iOS 27 operating system. This update offers users a completely new experience in converting voice messages to text. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

According to company representatives, the new dictation experience is directly integrated into the keyboard, offering the ability to correct spelling errors, insert punctuation, and automatically format capitalization. Most importantly, this feature works equally effectively across all applications.

Recently, AI-powered dictation apps like Wispr Flow, Willow, and Monologue have been gaining popularity. Such services remove unnecessary pauses and filler words like "um" and "ah" from speech, editing text based on context. Apple aims to take the lead in this market with its new solution.

Recall that starting with iOS 26.4, Apple began slightly restricting how third-party applications interact with the keyboard. Now, the built-in ready-made solution is expected to surpass competitors in terms of usability. It remains unclear how open the iOS 27 update will be for third-party developers.

Apple's move came after Google added a similar Gemini-based feature to the Gboard keyboard. Now, both tech giants are focusing primarily on enhancing voice input on smartphones using artificial intelligence.

AppleiOS 27Apple IntelligenceGoogleGemini
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