Apple Showcases AI Features After $250 Million Fine

·4·Technology
Apple Showcases AI Features After $250 Million Fine

Apple's 2026 WWDC conference felt more like a report on delayed promises than a showcase of unexpected news. The company focused mainly on fixing flaws in last year's "Liquid Glass" design, overhauling the search function, and improving the Playground feature. Most importantly, after two years of waiting, Apple finally demonstrated a working version of its updated Siri voice assistant powered by artificial intelligence. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

The highlight of this presentation was the way Apple Intelligence capabilities were demonstrated. Instead of the flashy but non-functional videos from WWDC 2024, this time videos showing people using devices in real time were displayed. Although these videos were pre-recorded, they stood out by aiming to prove that the features actually exist.

This change may have been caused by a lawsuit filed against Apple. Last month, the Cupertino giant agreed to pay $250 million in damages for false advertising and failure to deliver promised features on time in 2024. Monday's presentation is seen as an effort by the company to restore its reputation and avoid accusations of deceiving users.

Another important update is that Apple is not forcing users to buy the latest smartphone model to use new AI features. The new Siri works via the iOS 27 operating system on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 and later models. This is seen as Apple keeping its promise to users and avoiding creating artificial pressure to buy new devices.

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