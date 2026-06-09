AI-Powered Digital Wardrobe Launches in Google Photos

·5·Technology
AI-Powered Digital Wardrobe Launches in Google Photos

A new and convenient feature for users — Wardrobe — has begun rolling out in the Google Photos service. This tool allows users to digitize their clothing and accessories, analyze existing items, and suggest ready-made outfits. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, access to this feature is limited. Only subscribers to the paid Google One AI Pro and AI Ultra plans can use the new feature. Additionally, the service is currently available only for Android device owners, with support for the iOS platform planned for later. Geographically, the project has launched in the USA, Brazil, and India.

To activate the feature, the user's account must meet the age limit set for the region. Also, the Face Groups feature must be enabled in Google Photos settings, and the user must verify their face. This is necessary for the system to accurately identify which person in the photos owns the clothing.

The Wardrobe function works by creating a digital catalog based on all of the user's clothing. AI algorithms scan photos from the last 4 years, recognize clothing items, and categorize them. Most importantly, users can virtually try on clothes on their digital avatars and experiment with new styles.

GoogleGoogle PhotosArtificial IntelligenceAndroidTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Mercor Founder Accuses Sequoia of Price ManipulationMercor Founder Accuses Sequoia of Price ManipulationToday, 00:50Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 FeaturesGalaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 FeaturesToday, 23:25Apple Showcases AI Features After $250 Million FineApple Showcases AI Features After $250 Million FineToday, 22:59OpenAI on the Eve of IPO: Job Cuts at Sam Altman’s World ProjectOpenAI on the Eve of IPO: Job Cuts at Sam Altman’s World ProjectToday, 22:55Following Anthropic, OpenAI Also Files Confidentially for IPOFollowing Anthropic, OpenAI Also Files Confidentially for IPOToday, 21:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body