AI-Powered Digital Wardrobe Launches in Google Photos

A new and convenient feature for users — Wardrobe — has begun rolling out in the Google Photos service. This tool allows users to digitize their clothing and accessories, analyze existing items, and suggest ready-made outfits. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, access to this feature is limited. Only subscribers to the paid Google One AI Pro and AI Ultra plans can use the new feature. Additionally, the service is currently available only for Android device owners, with support for the iOS platform planned for later. Geographically, the project has launched in the USA, Brazil, and India.

To activate the feature, the user's account must meet the age limit set for the region. Also, the Face Groups feature must be enabled in Google Photos settings, and the user must verify their face. This is necessary for the system to accurately identify which person in the photos owns the clothing.

The Wardrobe function works by creating a digital catalog based on all of the user's clothing. AI algorithms scan photos from the last 4 years, recognize clothing items, and categorize them. Most importantly, users can virtually try on clothes on their digital avatars and experiment with new styles.