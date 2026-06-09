Aleš Svoboda to Pilot Dragon Spacecraft: Czech Republic to Send First Astronaut to ISS

The Czech Republic is preparing to send its first national astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) in its history. According to Prime Minister Petr Fiala, if the preparation process is successfully completed, military pilot Aleš Svoboda will become a participant in this mission. The flight is scheduled for the second half of 2027. As reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The project is being implemented thanks to an agreement between the European Space Agency and Vast, a company organizing commercial missions to the ISS. According to the head of government, participation in such a project will open new opportunities for Czech scientific organizations, universities, and technology companies.

This space expedition will primarily allow Czech scientists and researchers to participate in the development of technologies applied in industry, healthcare, and other important fields. This demonstrates the Czech Republic's ability to be part of modern and advanced projects.

According to preliminary information, Aleš Svoboda will pilot the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which will be launched into orbit using a Falcon 9 rocket. The crew will consist of four people. It has been confirmed that French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has been appointed as the mission commander.